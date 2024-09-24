Trailer Released For 'Arthur Erickson: Beauty Between The Lines' Documentary

trailer, previewing the upcoming documentary focused on the legendary architect’s life and legacy.The trailer highlights the film’s diving into the life and work of architect Arthur Erickson . The documentary includes intimate interviews, unseen archival footage, and a deeper dive into his architectural designs. Erickson is known as Canada ’s most influential architect and has designed a variety of buildings in the country, including the Museum of Glass, Roy Thomson Hall, Robson Square, and more.

Arthur Erickson: Beauty Between the Lines comes from Vancouver-based directors Ryan Mah and Danny Berish. The film is set to have its world premiere at the opening night of ADFF: Toronto, on October 2, 2024. The film will continue to make its festival run before it airs on the Knowledge Network in 2026.

Its festival run will include stops at ADFF:Vancouver on November 6-10, ADFF:LA November on 19-23, Mumbai on January 9-12 2025, and ADFF:Chicago on January 29-February 2, 2025. “Arthur Erickson: Beauty Between the Lines delves into the life and work of Arthur Erickson, a visionary architect first in Canada and ultimately throughout the world,” reads the film’s synopsis. “With intimate interviews, unseen archival footage, and an exploration of his architectural masterpieces, the film weaves together the complexities of Erickson’s personal and professional life.

Documentary Arthur Erickson Architecture Canada Film Festival

