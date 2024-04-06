Trailer for Chris Prine's Poolman Draws Comparisons to The Big Lebowski

It’s always a bit of a cheat to describe a new movie strictly in terms of the mental connections it sparks with what’s come before; every film is unique in some way, and describing a movie only by naming its most obvious influences (intentional or otherwise) is rarely best practices.
That being said: This trailer for Chris Prine’s Poolman sure has some pretty heavy Big Lebowski vibes, huh? The surface similarities are almost inescapable, as writer/director/star Pine sports long hair and a beard, a general slacker vibe, and a happy willingness to float through an absurdist version of California living that’s just one really good rug from being completely tied together. But even once you move past the first-level stuff (including the presence of Danny DeVito as Pine’s erstwhile John Goodman), it’s easy to draw parallels, with the film clearly working in the same blend of oddball comedy and film noir that the Coen brothers mined so successfully back in 199
Trailer Chris Prine Poolman The Big Lebowski Comedy Film Noir Chris Prine Danny Devito
