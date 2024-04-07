Tragic Shooting in Reily Township: New Details Emerge

New details emerge about a tragic shooting in Reily Township , Ohio . 65-year-old Dave Harville was shot to death and his wife, Pamela Sue Harville, was arrested for the murder. The couple had no criminal history and had recently celebrated their anniversary on Facebook.

Dave had just retired from his job at the GM plant in Indiana.

Shooting Murder Reily Township Ohio Domestic Violence Retirement GM Plant

