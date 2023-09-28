Traffic stop turns terrifying for female cop dragged by suspect in speeding car

Tavion Beasley is accused of dragging a female Michigan State Police trooper at 100 mph down a road while trying to flee a traffic stop, video shows. "Are you not supposed to be smoking while you’re driving?" the cop asks the man, who agreed he should not be smoking marijuana while driving. "So, you know it’s illegal to be smoking while you’re driving.

… On top of that, you were doing 92 miles an hour," the trooper added.

The suspect is seen talking on his phone at various points in bodycam footage until the trooper instructed him to put his phone down, sit down and stop making phone calls. Suspect Tavion Beasley checking his phone during a police traffic stop.Beasley then walks toward the driver’s seat of his car as the trooper tries to restrain him by his arm.

"Put it in park," the officer tells the man as the camera captures her trying to prevent him from driving. She pleaded with him to stop as the car’s engine is heard accelerating and the video ends. Her body camera dislodged during the struggle but was recovered after the incident, police said. headtopics.com

Suspect Tavion Beasley walking back to his vehicle during a traffic stop.

FORTH WORTH COP HIT BY CAR, DRAGGED 100 FEET, RETURNING TO FORCE AFTER 3-YEAR RECOVERY

Suspect Tavion Beasley walking back to his vehicle during a traffic stop."The suspect vehicle continued driving for approximately ½ mile with the trooper partially in the vehicle, reaching speeds near 100 mph before the trooper was able to get the car stopped and get free," Michigan State Police said in a press release.

The trooper was injured during the incident and"is continuing to recover at home," according to Michigan State Police.

Beasley fled, according to law enforcement, but turned himself in after speaking with his family. carrying a concealed weapon and assaulting a police officer causing injury. He is being held on $500,000 bond. (Michigan State Police/FB)

"The MSP is thankful our trooper is safe and survived the ordeal. As we teach our troopers, there are no routine traffic stops as we never know what we are walking up on. Our troopers are taught to always be ready for anything at a moment's notice as the situation can change," Lt. Rene Gonzalez told Fox News Digital.

Traffic stops frequently present high risk and potentially deadly encounters for police officers. Last year, traffic stops contributed to 7% of all police killings nationwide, the BBC previously reported. A National Fraternal Order of Police leader said officers are cautious during traffic stops because they walk into the situation cold and do not know what dangers a driver may pose.