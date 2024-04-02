Traffic Fatalities Decrease for Second Year in a Row

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported a decrease in traffic fatalities for the second consecutive year. Despite an increase in the number of miles driven, the death rate per 100 million miles dropped from 1.

33 in 2022 to 1.26 in 2023. However, authorities believe that the number of deaths is still too high, with distracted driving being a major contributing factor.

