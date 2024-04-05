Traditional Banks Show Skepticism Towards Clean Energy Projects

Traditional regional banks tend to be skeptical about clean energy projects , which are framed as risky investments that may not yield solid returns. As a result, many banks have little experience with loans for clean energy or efficiency measures. Larger banks with more resources also resist homeowner and small business clean energy projects , focusing their clean energy resources instead on financing large scale solar and wind projects.
The opportunity for small borrowers to update with clean energy applications is about to gain momentum.its selections for $20 billion in grant awards under two competitions which create a national clean financing network for clean energy projects and climate solutions across sectors. The grants range from $500 million to $6.9 billion and are to be awarded to 8 nonprofits.from community financing institutions that green bank funds be more widely disbursed, rather than given to a handful of nationwide organization
