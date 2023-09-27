Trading of shares of heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande suspended in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong stock exchanges says share trading of heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group has been suspended. (Ng Han Guan, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.

FILE - The Evergrande Group headquarters logo is seen in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province, on Sept. 24, 2021. Share trading of debt-laden Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group was suspended in Hong Kong on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, according to a notice on the Hong Kong stock exchange. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

(Ng Han Guan, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)– Share trading of heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group was suspended in Hong Kong on Thursday, according to a notice on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The suspension comes after Bloomberg News reported that the chairman of Evergrande, Hui Ka Yan, had been taken away earlier this month and placed under police watch according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Shares of Evergrande closed at 32 Hong Kong cents on Wednesday. The company had resumed trading on Aug. 28 after a 17-month hiatus.

Evergrande is the world’s most heavily indebted real estate developer and is at the center of a property market crisis that is dragging on China’s economic growth.

Last week, Evergrande said in a filing that it had to delay a proposed debt restructuring meeting with creditors as “sales of the group have not been as expected by the company.”

The group is undergoing a restructuring plan, including offloading assets, to avoid defaulting on.

On Friday, China’s national financial regulator announced it had approved the takeover of the group’s life insurance arm by a new state-owned entity.

Earlier in September, police in Shenzhen, a southern Chinese city, said they hadat China Evergrande Group’s wealth management unit.

A series of debt defaults in China’s sprawling property sector since 2021 have left behind half-finished apartment buildings and disgruntled homebuyers. Observers fear the real estate crisis may further slow the world’s second-largest economy and spill over globally.

