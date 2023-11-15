Trade Rumors Surrounding Zach LaVine Heat Up in Chicago

NBA teams are reportedly voicing interest in Zach LaVine once again — and for the first time, both the Bulls and their maximum contract star are interested in hearing out potential deals. According to a report by The Athletic on Tuesday, teams have begun to explore the possibility of securing a trade for LaVine. Conversations could be aided by the convenience of the men’s college basketball Champions Classic, which is already bringing many general managers to Chicago this week.

