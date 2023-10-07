The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.ST.

Tracy completed 23 of 39 passes for 289 yards and Street had seven carries for 62 yards. Rickie Johnson caught six passes for 148 yards and a touchdown and Beau Sparks added nine receptions for 68 yards, including a 19-yard TD that gave Utah Tech (2-4, 1-0 United Athletic Conference) a 17-14 halftime lead.

Chris Campos kicked a 45-yard field goal that extended the Lumberjacks’ lead to 24-17 with 12:52 left in the game. Utah Tech answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when Tracy hit Johnson for a 28-yard touchdown about 4 minutes later. headtopics.com

Mauer completed 21 of 38 passes for 228 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and added 69 yards rushing on 12 carries for Stephen F. Austin (3-3, 0-2). Anthony Williams ran 20 times for 147 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown that made it 7-7 early in the second quarter.

Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled U.S. dates after ulcers halted tourBruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be back on the street soon enough.

Carter Bradley passes for 303 yards, 3 TDs to help S. Alabama beat ULM 55-7Carter Bradley passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns and Caullin Lacy caught seven balls for 106 yards and a TD to help South Alabama beat Louisiana-Monroe 55-7. Bradley completed 20 of 29 passes with no interceptions. La’Damian Webb added 100 yards rushing, including a 1-yard touchdown, on 19 carries for South Alabama. The Jaguars had 32 first downs and finished with 589 total yards while limiting ULM to just 250 yards. Jiya Wright was 13-of-28 passing for 112 yards with a touchdown and two

Connley's 3 TDs power Prairie View A&M past winless Mississippi Valley State, 31-12Trazon Connley threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third as Prairie View A&M pulled away from winless Mississippi Valley State for a 31-12 victory. The Panthers bounced back from 35-20 loss to Grambling State to earn their third Southwestern Athletic Conference contest in four starts.

Poffenbarger throws for 2 TDs, runs for another in Albany's 24-17 win over TowsonReese Poffenbarger threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Albany defeated Towson 24-17. Poffenbarger’s 6-yard run for a touchdown completed a seven-play, 56-yard drive and gave the Great Danes the lead with 9:22 remaining. Towson drove 66 yards on its final possession, reaching the Albany 1-yard line before a fourth-down run by Devin Matthews ended with a 2-yard loss with 55 seconds remaining. Poffenbarger was 18-of-25 passing for 225 yards with his two scores plus an interception. Marq

Guggenheim's 4 rushing TDs ties school record as Nicholls pummels Houston ChristianCollin Guggenheim tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns, Jaylon Spears ran for 113 yards and Nicholls overwhelmed Houston Christian 38-7. Guggenheim ran it in from the 5, 4, 2 and 1 while Spears played the long game averaging 14.1 yards per dash with his longest a 58-yard jaunt. Spears had eight carries. Guggenheim scored three of his four touchdowns in the third to clinch the win for Nicholls. Colby Suits threw for 170 yards and three interceptions for the Huskies.

Zach Calzada accounts for 3 TDs and Incarnate Word holds off Southeastern Louisiana 33-26Zach Calzada accounted for three touchdowns and Incarnate Word held off Southeastern Louisiana for a 33-26 victory. Calzada threw a pair of touchdown passes to help Incarnate Word (4-1, 1-0 Southland Conference) build a 24-6 halftime lead. Calzada’s 4-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play, 89-yard drive that stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 33-19 late in the third. Southeastern Louisiana capped the scoring on Eli Sawyer’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Bauer Sharp with 6:18 remaining. After forcing a th