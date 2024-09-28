Tracking Helene: Maps, power outages, wind projections and more

Tracking Helene: Maps, power outages, wind projections and moreThe surging waters triggered fears of an imminent failure of the Nolichucky Dam in Greeneville, The Tennessee Valley Authority said.

Waves of raging river water were seen crashing over the major dam on Friday as authorities feared its “imminent breach.”“Water is currently receding by approximately one foot per hour,” the TVA said. “Our Dam Safety teams are in the process of assessing the condition of the dam to determine next steps.”The TVA estimated water levels reached 8 feet over the record elevation and even with the dam still standing, there is extensive flooding along the river.

Flood Dam Tennessee Valley Authority Nolichucky Dam Flash Flood Emergency

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nypost / 🏆 91. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tracking Helene: Helene leaves dozens dead and millions without powerHurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Tracking Helene: Helene leaves dozens dead and millions without powerHurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Tracking Helene: Helene leaves dozens dead and millions without powerHurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Tracking Helene: Helene leaves dozens dead and millions without powerHurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Tracking Helene: Helene leaves dozens dead and millions without powerHurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Tracking Helene: Helene leaves dozens dead and millions without powerHurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »