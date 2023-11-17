Track Work and Rail Adjustments on Metro's Blue and Orange Lines

This weekend, Nov. 18 -19, Metro crews will perform critical track work and make rail adjustments on a section of track between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon/Arlington Cemetery. Due to single tracking Metro will operate significantly reduced frequencies – every 26 minutes – on the Blue and Orange lines, with Silver Line service operating between Ashburn and Ballston only. Additional Blue Line service will operate between Downtown Largo and Smithsonian stations on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. every 13 minutes. Customers transferring from other lines in the direction of Downtown Largo, including the Washington Commanders game against the New York Giants on Sunday, should transfer at L’Enfant Plaza to take advantage of the supplemental Blue Line service. Metro will also operate additional Metro bus service on the 38B for impacted customers on the Orange and Silver line





Read more: POPVİLLE » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

POPVİLLE: “Metro reminds customers of weekend work affecting Red, Blue, Silver, and Green lines”Welcome to the beautiful life

Source: PoPville | Read more »

REUTERS: What happens on track should stay on track, Perez tells home fansSergio Perez called on his Mexican fans to send a positive message to the world at his home grand prix by showing respect for his Formula One rivals and Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen.

Source: Reuters | Read more »

WSJ: How to Handle Generational Differences at Work? One Family Offers a BlueprintOlder and younger generations often view remote work, work-life balance and work ethic differently

Source: WSJ | Read more »

ABC7NY: Firefighters work to put out subway track fire on 33rd Street near Grand Central TerminalThe 4 and 6 trains have been suspended between 86th Street and Wall Street. No injuries were reported.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more »

GAMEPUR: How To Get Free Metro Boomin Re-OG Lobby Track in Fortnite OG SeasonFortnite is taking players back to 2018 with the OG Season, and that includes a brand new rendition of the OG Lobby track from Metro Boomin.

Source: Gamepur | Read more »

DİGİTALTRENDS: Blue Origin shows off 3-story Blue Moon lunar lander mock-upBlue Origin's lander will one day carry astronauts to the lunar surface as part of the Artemis program that's aiming to put a permanent base on the moon.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more »