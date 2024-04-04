Track the Solar Eclipse with These Apps

We’re getting closer to the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. No matter where you are, in the path of totality or not, you can track the solar eclipse as it crosses the U.S. and watch it multiple times. Here are some apps you can download right now for iPhones and Androids: NASA : This free app has everything you need for the eclipse. NASA will host live coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET.
You can watch and track the eclipse, even see what it looks like from outer space from an astronaut’s live stream. If you don’t want to download an app, you can also stream NASA TV on Roku and with an Amazon Fire stick or watch on NASA’s YouTube channel. Click here to read more on how to stream it and more from NASA on how to watch through multiple platforms.For iOSFor AndroidTotal Solar Eclipse: This free app was developed by the Exploratorium, a museum in San Francisco. On this app, you’ll see livestreams and interactive maps on this ap
