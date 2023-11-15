Track Meet Success: A Lesson in Strength

On the bus ride to her first track meet, Sadiqa Reynolds sits alone. She passes the long drive in silence, gazing at the lush Kentucky greenery. It’s the summer after fifth grade in the early ’80s. No practice under her belt, and therefore understandably intimidated, she’s laced up her sneakers and boarded the bus, and now is listening to her new teammates chatter.

This day is about to swing way up because when Reynolds crouches for the start of her first race ever—the 100-meter—and the gun pops, speed she doesn’t know she has shoots her down the straightaway into first place. On the bus ride home, she’s a star. Her teammates crowd her like an old pal, and she feels charged up, triumphant, somehow bigger in the very 11-year-old body she woke up in. She’ll keep winning over the next few years. She’ll even earn the award for “fastest girl” at her sixth-grade graduation. And then, like a lot of kids, she’ll eventually tire of track and leave it behind. But the sport leaves its imprint. “I learned from track that I was stronger than I thought I could be,” she say

United States Headlines Read more: RUNNERSWORLD »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KSATNEWS: World Off Track in Curbing Global Warming, Report FindsThe world is off track in its efforts to curb global warming, with only global sales of electric passenger vehicles showing progress. This is according to the State of Climate Action report released by the World Resources Institute, Climate Action Tracker, the Bezos Earth Fund, and others.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

ABC: Tech Entrepreneur Launches App to Track Stock Trades of PoliticiansAs long as a trade is reported within 45 days, there’s no law preventing members of the House or Senate from trading stocks, even if the bills they pass or committees they sit on could influence a company’s stock price. Read more:

Source: ABC | Read more »

GARTNER_İNC: Strategic Technology Trends for Business SuccessThis year’s top strategic technology trends are either driven by AI or support an evolving AI-driven world. Separate the hype from reality and learn which trends will really impact your business goals in the years to come: GartnerSYM TechTrends AI

Source: Gartner_inc | Read more »

VANİTYFAİR: Greta Gerwig's Success and Humility in the Barbie MovieGreta Gerwig has had one of the most quantifiably successful years of any artist on the planet, creating a paradigm shift that brought people back to theaters just as pop icons brought them back to stadiums. For VF’s December/January issue, Sloane Crosley (askanyone) talks to the Oscar-nominated filmmaker about the historic success of Barbie, parenting with her partner and collaborator, Noah Baumbach, and working well “into my 70s.” 🔗:

Source: VanityFair | Read more »

PHİLLYDAİLYNEWS: Blind Artist Justin Wadlington's Inspiring Journey to SuccessLearn about the incredible journey of Justin Wadlington, a blind artist who has created paintings for celebrities like Shaq and Kevin Hart. Discover how he overcame challenges and reignited his passion for art.

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more »

MODERNMOM: Year-End Financial Planning: Setting the Stage for SuccessReflect on your financial accomplishments this year and plan for success in the upcoming year with some year-end financial planning.

Source: ModernMom | Read more »