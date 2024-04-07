Track and Field Athletes Shine at Big C Relays

The Anchorage Daily News caught up with some of the best track and field athletes from around the state at the annual Big C Relays . The list includes a sprinter who loves to listen to the King of Pop before an event, an elite distance runner who enjoys the “Lord of the Rings” movie series, and a star underclassman who likes to binge-watch “Gilmore Girls.” There were also several impressive performances by top contenders and ascending talent alike.

Sarah Dittman, Dimond Dimond's Sarah Dittman competes in the long jump on Friday, April 5, 2024 during the Big C Relays at the Dome in Anchorage. (Loren Holmes / ADN) The Dimond junior is the reigning Division I girls long jump champion and was runner-up in the 200-meter at state in 2023 as well. Her goals this season are to run a low 26 seconds in the 200 and jump 17 feet in the long jump.“I started my freshman year and kind of got more serious my sophomore year,” Dittman sai

Track And Field Athletes Big C Relays Sprinter Distance Runner Long Jump Anchorage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



adndotcom / 🏆 293. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 College Basketball Conference Title Odds - ACC, Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, Pac-12, SECNCAAB college basketball conference tournament title odds and past champions for the ACC, Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Bolis Pupul Walks Us Through His Debut Solo Album Track By TrackBelgian/Chinese producer and songwriter Bolis Pupul sat down with Paste to break down all 11 songs from his debut solo album, 'Letter To Yu.'

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »

Lara Trump's Newly Released Song Track Roasted by DNC with AI Diss TrackLara Trump's attempting to fuse her real job with her dream job -- that's why she recorded a politically charged song, and the Democrats are quickly firing back with a diss track!

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Peel Walk Us Through Acid Star Track By TrackLA duo Peel break down their debut album 'Acid Star' track by track for Paste, showcasing the inspirations and influences along the way.

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »

29 Thoughts I Had Listening to Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’A track-by-track breakdown of the singer’s new pop album about love and loss.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Big tech won’t be able to track kids’ data in Maryland under new billThe Maryland bill would stop companies from harvesting children’s personal data, including location information.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »