Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Hand-Painted Marni Outfit to New Museum’s Spring Gala

Can fashion be art? Well, maybe when Tracee Ellis Ross is wearing it. Last night, the actress looked painterly in a watercolor Marni outfit while attending the New Museum ’s Spring Gala in New York City. Ellis Ross sported a high-neck confection from designer Francesco Risso ’s fall 2024 collection for the quirky Italian brand. The piece embodied Risso’s signature artsy flair, from the skin-baring side slits to the flared, mermaid-style skirt.
But what really made this artsy is the fact it’s not made of just any old fabric. Instead, it was hand painted in an array of black and blue brushstrokes by the Marni atelier, creating an almost abstract, floral-like effect throughout the piece. A whole new meaning to wearable art. With a statement look like this, it’s understandable that Ellis Ross kept styling to a minimum. She sported a matching neon blue bodysuit under the gown and kept glam natural and unfuss
Tracee Ellis Ross Marni New Museum Spring Gala Francesco Risso Fall 2024 Collection
