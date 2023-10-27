TPD looks into stabbing involving SunTran employee on West Grant Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to reports of an aggravated assault on the 300 block of West Grant Road on Oct. 26 around 7:30 p.m.Officers caught the suspect and was arrested.According to TPD, Nimmons was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault.Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9.

Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

