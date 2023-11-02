TPD investigates crash involving motorcycle on Eastside

Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

United States Headlines Read more: KGUN9 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHTIMES: Grand Canyon University, largest Christian university in U.S., faces record $37.7 million fineThe country's largest Christian university is being fined $37.7 million by the federal government amid accusations that it misled students about the cost of its graduate programs.

Source: WashTimes | Read more ⮕

FORBES: Disney Buying Comcast’s 33% Hulu Stake—Taking Total Ownership Of Streaming ServiceI am a Colorado-based reporter. Before joining Forbes, I covered education and local government in Fort Collins, Colorado. I am a graduate of Creighton University, where I got a BA in journalism, and Arizona State University, where I got an MA in investigative journalism. Send tips at mbohannonforbes.com and follow me on Twitter molboha.

Source: Forbes | Read more ⮕

WASHTIMES: Latest example of 'paid for journalism' targets Nebraska governorAccording to Gallup polling released in October, the level of confidence Americans have in the media to report the news in a full, fair, and accurate way is tied with a five-decade low.

Source: WashTimes | Read more ⮕

HACKERNOON: The Markup Wins Four Journalism Awards in the 2022 Best in Business AwardsMultiple investigations from The Markup have been recognized in a range of categories by the Society for Advancing Business

Source: hackernoon | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWS: Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 31st)This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews | Read more ⮕

WASHTIMES: Is it time for an alternative to the Pulitzer Prize?For over 100 years, one award has symbolized the epitome of excellence in journalism.

Source: WashTimes | Read more ⮕