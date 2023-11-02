Toyota Yaris Cross Review: Here’s our thoughts

Fuel Efficiency: Built on Toyota’s reputation for fuel efficiency, the Yaris Cross is designed to optimise fuel consumption, which can lead to cost savings over time. Safety: Toyota’s Safety Sense suite offers a range of advanced safety features, enhancing the safety profile of the Yaris Cross.

Stylish Design: For those who value aesthetics, the Yaris Cross offers a modern and stylish design that stands out in the crowded compact SUV segment. Infotainment System: Whilst it offers essential functionalities, some users might find Toyota’s infotainment system less intuitive or less feature-rich compared to those in some competitors.

Cabin Materials: Some reviews have pointed out that there are areas within the Yaris Cross’s interior where cheaper materials have been used, which might detract from the overall feel of quality.

