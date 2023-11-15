Toyota Unveils New 2025 Camry with Electrified Powertrain and All-Wheel Drive

The new, ninth-generation Toyota Camry, one of the best-selling sedans in America for the past 20 years, debuted today, ahead of the 2023 LA Auto Show. The 2025 Toyota Camry will offer more power than the outgoing model along with new exterior and interior styling. It will only come with an electrified powertrain. The company's standard Safety Sense 3.0 package also gets more comprehensive and all-wheel drive is now offered on all grades.

The midsize, four-door, five-passenger Camry has been locked in a sales battle with the Nissan Altima and Honda Accord for years, though lately Toyota has been handily trouncing those main two rivals. The Accord was new for 2023, the Altima was recently refreshed as well. 'Crossovers and SUVs dominate the industry these days, forcing brands who still make midsize sedans to really up their game. In Toyota's case, this means not only dialing up the Camry's styling and amenities, but also leverage its well-known hybrid expertise and pairing it with AWD for the first time. The Camry has been one of the most popular cars in the U.S

