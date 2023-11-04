Toyota Recalls RAV4 SUVs in the U.S. Over Battery Issue

Toyota is recalling RAV4 small SUVs in the U.S. due to a battery problem that could potentially cause a fire. The issue is related to some replacement 12-volt batteries used in the SUVs, which have smaller top dimensions. If the hold-down clamp is not properly tightened, the battery could move and cause a short circuit. Toyota is currently working on a fix and will replace the hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved ones

. Owners will be notified by late December

