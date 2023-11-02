Toyota recalls 1.85 million RAV4s, citing increased ‘risk of fire’

The automaker is preparing a fix. “When the remedy is available, Toyota dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover” at no cost, it added. The company will notify affected customers by late December.The move comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in 2021 that it had received 11 complaints alleging fires on the left side of the RAV4 engine, which were not caused by car crashes.

In August 2020, an owner of a 2017 RAV4 hybrid said the vehicle was going at 50 miles per hour when warning messages began appearing on the dash screen and white smoke began emerging from under the hood. “Moments later flames were coming from the engine compartment,” according to an NHTSA report. The vehicle was destroyed during the incident.

The "overall number of vehicle fire allegations with the battery as the area of origin is larger than its peer population," NHTSA

