Toyota and Lexus Develop EV with Manual Transmission

Toyota and Lexus have announced the development of an electric vehicle (EV) with a manual transmission. The EV is still a single-speed EV, but the manual version includes a clutch pedal and a six-speed H-pattern shifter. However, these components are not connected to anything and are operated solely by software. The software adjusts torque based on RPM, vehicle speed, and 'gear' to simulate an internal combustion engine power curve. The clutch pedal is used to cut power and adjust torque.

