Toya Bush-Harris’ Finances on 'Married to Medicine' Have Always Been a Mess

Between moves, tax issues, and lavish spending, Toya Bush-Harris can't seem to get her finances together. Before appearing on Married to Medicine, Toya Bush-Harris' graduated from the University of Phoenix and held several senior positions in the healthcare industry, and as an educator. Now Toya is a stay-at-home wife and mother.

Her earnings come predominantly from Bravo, the show producers, which is thought to be $100,000 per season. Husband Dr. Eugene Harris' income as an ER physician, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians, is around $400,000 annually. Since Toya has starred in Married to Medicine, her financial decisions and spending over the years have been questioned by the cast and the watching public. So let’s take a closer look and try to find some answers, season by season.

RELATED: Mike Hill Was the Worst Choice for Cynthia Bailey as a Husband In the debut season of Married to Medicine the focus wasn't on Toya’s money drama, but more on Toya’s “mama drama”. Following comments made by Mariah’s mother Lucy, Toya, and Mariah got into an explosive poolside brawl at Mariah's birthday party. Which ended up with hair pulling, rolling on top of the pool loungers and exposed spandex.

Read more:

Collider »

Virgo—Your October Horoscope Could Bring Big Changes to Your Finances (!)Money comes and goes.

An early fall financial check up can help you end 2023 on a high noteLook over your finances and set yourself up to close the year strong

Help! Should I Donate Sperm To My Ex?Jenée Desmond-Harris is joined by writer and director Amy Aniobi.

Harris County man shot in front of his home in critical conditionThe Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects in connection with the shooting.

Man ambushed and shot as he returned home in north Harris County, officials sayAuthorities say the shooters opened fire as the man, who is now in critical condition, pulled into the driveway. Authorities believe three of the suspects got away on a motorcycle.