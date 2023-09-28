Toxicology tests reveal defendant on trial for intoxication manslaughter had 3 drugs in his system

Paul Donaldson is facing up to 99 years in prison if found guilty. Testimony from a toxicologist revealed that a man on trial for intoxication manslaughter had three different drugs in his system when the incident occurred.
Paul Donaldson is accused in the Jan. 15, 2017, deadly crash that killed Armando Ortiz, 28.(KSAT) Donaldson allegedly drove on I-35 the wrong way for about six miles before crashing into Ortiz near Walzem Rd.
After the crash, Donaldson was later tested twice and those toxicology results revealed he had methamphetamine, a weight-loss drug called phentermine and an antidepressant called imipramine in his system. headtopics.com
A toxicologist said there were only trace amounts of each that were found but couldn’t say how they would cause Donaldson to react. “Whether he’s impaired or not, it can be from the drugs or something else, it’s possible, but again, the drugs were low and weren’t having their intended effect,” Bexar County Chief Toxicologist Veronica Hargrove said.
This case is close to wrapping up and expected to go to the jury on Friday after closing arguments are heard.
Because Donaldson has a previous conviction in Tarrant County, the punishment range for him goes up to 99 years if he is found guilty.About the Authors:Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.