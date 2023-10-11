Toxicologists Reveal Popular Weed Killer May Harm Teenage Brains

The widespread use of weed killer could be seriously damaging our teenagers' brains, scientists warn.As of 2021, 1.7 million metric tons of herbicides were used annually around the world, according to data from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation, with 457,390 tons used in the U.S. alone.

From this assessment, the team found that individuals with higher levels of 2,4-D in their urine were more likely to perform poorly in their assessment for attention, memory and learning, and language. Meanwhile, those who had higher concentrations of glyphosate were more likely to perform poorly in social-perception tests.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Legal Weed In November? Cleveland Weed Con Attendees Think Time is Nigh for OhioRecently, at the IX Center, talk of Delta 9 and CBD fluttered across tables. Disposable cherry vape cartridges were sold across from pineapple slushies and Pringles cans.

Alaska moves to restrict marijuana-like ‘diet weed’ products derived from hempNew regulations take effect in November, and some manufacturers are not happy about the change.

Florida man fatally stabs brother's pal after nobody shared weed with him: sheriffThe Volusia County Sheriff's Office released a new video showing deputies arresting a suspect accused of stabbing a 21-year-old man to death following an argument over marijuana. Joseph McDonald, 31, of Deltona, is facing a charge of first-degree murder and will be held in jail without bond, authorities said.

Can I Return Faulty Weed Products to Dispensaries?It's more difficult than returning a phone case to Target, but not impossible.

Understanding Issue 2, whether or not to legal recreational weed in OhioCome election day, Nov. 7, 2023, there will be two ballot issues the entire state of Ohio will be deciding.Issue 1, which deals with abortion and reproductive rights.Issue 2 which deals with the legalization of recreational weed.

These popular Prime Day products are on sale for Amazon's Prime Big Deal DaysWe couldn't believe these popular products are also seeing their lowest price ever.