| Toxic information is harming democracies — and my starving daughter

Laura Thornton is senior vice president, democracy, at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.
The night nurse at the hospital’s eating disorder unit is a quintessential mama bear — tough, but with a sparkle in her eye — and the starving girls follow her around like cubs. As she let me out through security one night in early August, she was ranting about social media companies — “the monster,” she called them.
It was no easy feat to get her into residential care. As I was informed by the specialists in my area, there has been an(and some boys) starving themselves, making spaces precious. Why? I’ve asked literally every professional I’ve met — nurses, nutritionists, therapists. The answer: extreme diet culture fueled by social media.
The irony is that, for years now, my work has focused on the harms of bad information infiltrating our body politic. When I lived in Eastern Europe, I tracked the impact of Kremlin information operations geared at turning Georgians away from democracy and the West.
Distracted by the harms of the online world in all these ways, I missed the threat inside my home. But as I plunged into my family’s new life of anorexia, I was instantly struck by the parallels between my work and the personal crisis we were experiencing.conducted research showing that when its accounts on TikTok paused briefly over and “liked” content about mental health or body image, within 2.
Thus, we see social media overflowing with clips of girls showing off their ribs and challenges to see if their knees are wider than their thighs. My daughter — who understands how these images fueled her disorder and who consented to my writing about her — has described the “meal plan” contests online, with girls bragging about how little they eat.