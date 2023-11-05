Toxic Feud: The Tale of Two Bullies

This is a tale of two bullies. Or maybe four bullies. Or maybe 50. It's a tale of two women … or maybe four… or maybe 50… who think they are crusading on the side of good, against a wicked enemy who will stop at nothing to take them down. Their enemy is powerful. She makes up fake accounts to harass and intimidate them. She spreads filthy rumors. She’s mocked them over their looks, their weight, their children, their past. She’s doxxed them. She goes low when others go high.

She’s given them PTSD. She makes them fear for their lives.Yes, fiber. In the form of chonky bars and flavored powders. Fiber from Monaco—sold by a glamorous ex-con whose past, as The Daily Beast found, is full of apparent lies—and fiber from Manhattan, sold by a Park Avenue influencer queen with some personal enemies. Sold until the internet bullies went scorched earth and everything was lost. Businesses crumbled. Lawsuits were filed. So much has been destroyed—livelihoods, reputations, even a sense of physical safety.. Now, an investigation by The Daily Beast has uncovered new details about the toxic feud—and the women who have been sucked into it.—dietician to the rich and famous and Instagram wellness royalty—has been locked in a battle with rival influencer Emily Gellis Lande for three year

