Tourists Flock to Vermont Resort for Total Eclipse

Steve Wright said he first heard about the total eclipse on April 8 four years ago, when a visitor booked the first room for the event at Vermont 's Jay Peak Resort . Wright, the resort's general manager, said he soon started hearing rumblings from other ski areas. 'They said, 'The hype is real',' he recalled, adding that he's never seen anything quite like the visitor excitement over the eclipse.
That early prediction turned out to be prescient, with Wright noting that all of Jay Peak's 900 rooms have been fully booked for April 7 — at a cost of about $500 per night — for a year and a half. By comparison, the resort had roughly 80 bookings on the same day last year. Roughly 800 rooms are booked for April 8, the day of the eclipse. Indeed, tourists are getting into the spirit of the rare celestial event, a major boon for local businesses across the eclipse's direct pat
