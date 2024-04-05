Tourist killed by elephant during dream adventure in Zambia

Sadly she lost her life in a tragic accident while on her dream adventure," the tourist's daughter wrote in a Facebook post.They identified her as Gail Mattson, 79, of Minnetonka, Minnesota. She was with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambia n national park when the animal charged, flipping over the vehicle and killing her, a safari company said Thursday.

The attack also injured five others on March 30 in Kafue National Park, which at 8,600 square miles (22,400 square kilometers) is one of Africa’s largest animal reserves."Sadly she lost her life in a tragic accident while on her dream adventure," her daughter, Rona Wells, said in a Facebook post.of Minneapolis that “this is more than about a little old lady that got killed by an elephant. She lived an extraordinary life” while raising two children by herself. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to kno

Tourist Killed Elephant Zambia National Park Game Drive Accident Extraordinary Life

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elephant attack during safari kills 80-year-old American tourist in ZambiaThe tourist died after the attack at Kafue National Park.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Elephant attack during safari kills 80-year-old American tourist in ZambiaAn elderly American tourist was killed after an 'aggressive' bull elephant attacked a vehicle during a game drive in Zambia, the safari operator said.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

American Tourist, 80, Dead After 'Aggressive' Bull Elephant Charges at Safari Vehicle in ZambiaAn 80-year-old American woman has died after an elephant attacked a safari group in Zambia on March 30.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Elephant attack during safari kills 80-year-old American tourist in ZambiaAn elderly American tourist was killed after an 'aggressive' bull elephant attacked a vehicle during a game drive in Zambia, the safari operator said.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

80-year-old tourist from US killed in elephant attack during safari in Zambia: reportsAn 80-year-old woman from the U.S. was killed in an elephant attack while she was on a safari in Zambia, according to multiple reports.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Elephant attack during safari kills 80-year-old American tourist in ZambiaAn elderly American tourist was killed after an 'aggressive' bull elephant attacked a vehicle during a game drive in Zambia, the safari operator said.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »