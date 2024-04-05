Tourist killed by elephant during dream adventure in Zambia

Sadly she lost her life in a tragic accident while on her dream adventure," the tourist's daughter wrote in a Facebook post.They identified her as Gail Mattson, 79, of Minnetonka, Minnesota. She was with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambia n national park when the animal charged, flipping over the vehicle and killing her, a safari company said Thursday.
The attack also injured five others on March 30 in Kafue National Park, which at 8,600 square miles (22,400 square kilometers) is one of Africa’s largest animal reserves."Sadly she lost her life in a tragic accident while on her dream adventure," her daughter, Rona Wells, said in a Facebook post.of Minneapolis that “this is more than about a little old lady that got killed by an elephant. She lived an extraordinary life” while raising two children by herself. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to kno
Tourist Killed Elephant Zambia National Park Game Drive Accident Extraordinary Life
