Tourist Killed by Bull Elephant During African Safari

A tourist from the United States was killed by a bull elephant during an African safari in Zambia . The incident occurred at the Kafue National Park while the tourist was participating in a game drive organized by safari company Wilderness .

Despite the well-trained guides, the vehicle was unable to escape the charging elephant in time. Footage captured the terrifying chase as the elephant ran at full speed to keep up with the safari truck.

Tourist Killed Bull Elephant African Safari Zambia Kafue National Park Game Drive Wilderness Charging Footage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

American Tourist, 80, Dead After 'Aggressive' Bull Elephant Charges at Safari Vehicle in ZambiaAn 80-year-old American woman has died after an elephant attacked a safari group in Zambia on March 30.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

US tourist on safari in Zambia killed by charging elephantAn 80-year-old American woman was killed in Zambia after an elephant charged at a vehicle carrying tourists in Kafue National Park.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Elderly American tourist killed in elephant attack while on safari in ZambiaThe American citizen was killed in an accident while on a safari in Kafue National Park in Zambia on March 30, a Lusaka Police spokesperson told ABC News Tuesday.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

80-year-old tourist from US killed in elephant attack during safari in Zambia: reportsAn 80-year-old woman from the U.S. was killed in an elephant attack while she was on a safari in Zambia, according to multiple reports.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Son charged in connection to pit bull attack that killed motherAs the senior digital content producer, Melanie is focused on the digital presence of FOX 13 News on all platforms, including; fox13now.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Youtube and other streaming platforms.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

African Giants Light Up the 2024 African Games in GhanaSports Equity™ Lab (SEL) and Swiss sportswear brand On partner to showcase six outstanding African athletes in a 10-meter-tall installation at the venue of the 2024 African Games.

Source: Luxuo - 🏆 571. / 51 Read more »