Tourist Falls to Death While Taking Selfie from Clifftop

A tourist fell more than 170 feet to her death when she stumbled while taking a selfie from a clifftop viewing platform. Inessa Polenko, a 39-year-old beautician and Instagram user, climbed over a barrier to reach the clifftop in Abkhazia , Georgia .

As she tried to take a photo of herself, she stumbled and fell onto a beach below. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Polenko died in the hospital. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of her death.

