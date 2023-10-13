Tourism drops along Apache Trail: Stretch of SR 88 remains closed

from THU 10:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from THU 9:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo...

"This is the first work I've done in my life where I can touch history and know the work I'm doing will secure history for another hundred years," said Chris Fields, owner of Tortilla Flat. Fields owns the entire town but has a burr in his boot – wondering why is the Apache Trail, originally built in by pick and axed in two years, is still closed four years after the wildfire and flood.’s first historic road," he said. "People are not on it anymore. People can’t drive and experience this majestic country and enjoy what they’re supposed to enjoy, which is Arizona.

Maps show what it takes to get around out here nowadays. A one-hour trip can turn into three hours with the detour – like to Apache Lake, which is south of its big brother, Roosevelt Lake. Marina business dried up so much it put the old owner out of business. headtopics.com

Tortilla Flat is doing good business for a Thursday, but with Apache Trail broken, and no fix in sight, can this old frontier town make it another hundred years? There's a beautiful stretch of road northeast of the Valley called Apache Trail, but a seven-mile stretch of State route 88 has been closed for four years after a wildfire and flooding. The state says its scrambling to find the funds to fix it, but u"It's Arizona's road," Fields said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation sent FOX 10 a statement, saying they have a plan to fix the problem, but the project has ballooned to nearly $34 million.

