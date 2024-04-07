Tottenham Hotspur Defeats Nottingham Forest in Premier League Match

Tottenham Hotspur defeats Nottingham Forest with a 3-1 victory in the English Premier League match at White Hart Lane stadium. Pedro Porro , Micky van de Ven, and Timo Werner score for Tottenham, while Chris Wood scores for Nottingham Forest .

Tottenham's head coach Ange Postecoglou receives applause from the fans.

Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest Premier League Soccer Match Victory White Hart Lane Stadium Pedro Porro Micky Van De Ven Timo Werner Chris Wood Ange Postecoglou

