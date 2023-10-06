'Totally low-key' Meghan Markle stopped to take selfie with LA fans

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to make first visit to New York since ‘near catastrophic car chase’a selfie with them.

“Landed in LA and on our way to dinner, we ran into Meghan Markle,” Su captioned the snapshot on Instagram. The “Suits” alum and her husband, Prince Harry, left the rainy streets of England for the sunny shores of Montecito, California, in 2020.“[Prince] Harry and Meghan have been busy with Invictus Games recently, but Meghan is still planning her Hollywood reinvention,” a source toldon Thursday.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” their spokesperson said at the time. The NYPD, however, played down the situation. “The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard. headtopics.com

Ex-top cop helped Bob Menendez's wife leave scene of deadly car crash without sobriety test or handing over phone

Read more:

nypost »

Prince Harry 'clicked' with Meghan Markle over his 'royal woes,' her 'American Dream': expertPrince Harry wants his old life back, Meghan Markle left \u2018frustrated\u2019: expert

Meghan Markle is 'strategizing' her 'Hollywood reinvention' with a new team: reportThe Duchess of Sussex’s next step has “to be rooted in giving back” and “philanthropy,” a source told US Weekly Thursday.

Meghan Markle \u2018still planning' her 'Hollywood reinvention\u2019: reportThe former “Suits” star is reportedly “strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact.”

Spotify CEO Talks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Failed Podcast DealSpotify CEO Daniel Ek talked about \u2018learning\u2019 from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle\u2019s multi-million dollar podcast deal, which didn\u2019t go as planned

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Making Their Return to N.Y.C. to Host Parents Summit (Exclusive)PEOPLE exclusively confirms that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be in New York City for a special World Mental Health Day event from The Archewell Foundation on Oct. 10

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to make first visit to New York since 'near catastrophic car chase'The couple will be heading to Manhattan for World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10.