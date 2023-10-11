‘Totally Killer’ Ending Explained: Does Jamie Make It Through to the End?

The Big Picture If we could write the ultimate love letter to horror tropes and 1980s slasher and sci-fi flicks, it would be the plot of Totally Killer. It was directed by Nahnatchka Khan and released as a Prime Video original. Totally Killer has been slashing its way into horror-loving hearts and providing audiences with a new meta-horror movie to make out their entire personality.

What Is 'Totally Killer' About? ​​​​​​​In Totally Killer, Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) is living in a stereotypical horror movie family. It's Halloween night and her parents are worried about her going out because 35 years ago, three of their friends were murdered by a masked killer. That masked killer is known as the Sweet Sixteen Killer.

How Does 'Totally Killer' End? Totally Killer does a great job of twisting the ending to reveal not one, but two Sweet Sixteen Killers! When Jamie travels back in time, she meets her mother (Olivia Holt) and her high school friends. Her mom and her friends were all mean girls who got Trish drunk which led to her death via a drunken accident. headtopics.com

We don't have to wait too long for the answer to that question, as the second killer is revealed. The second killer is none other than Chris, the podcast guy. There's a joke in there about guys and starting podcasts, I'm sure of it! Chris' motives for becoming a killer were entirely self-absorbed.

How Does The 'Totally Killer' Ending Change Jamie's Future? Now that Jamie has successfully killed the TWO Sweet Sixteen Killers, she can return to normalcy... or so she thinks! Living in 2023, Jamie should know that you can't change the past without affecting the future. Her mother, Pam, is alive, but Jamie isn't an only child anymore. headtopics.com

It's that dichotomy that makes Totally Killer such a fun watch. The nostalgia of being set in the 1980s and following a masked killer makes this film feel like a familiar favorite even though it's fresh and new. That's the beauty of meta-horror; it follows the rules, makes us laugh, and still keeps us in suspense of what's going to happen.

