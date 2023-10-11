Totally Killer Director on Picking the Perfect Slasher Mask

Time travel movies got a slasher update this past week with the debut of Totally Killer, a new horror comedy from Blumhouse that was released exclusively on Prime Video. The film, from Always Be My Maybe director Nahnatchka Khan, is about a teenage girl who travels back to 1987 to stop a serial killer that returned to take her mother's life in the present day.

The Sweet Sixteen Killer dons a mask that's meant to resemble a smiling man's face, one with pearly white teeth, blonde hair, and one dangling earring. It's a very distinct look, one that we haven't seen from another slasher villain before. Khan recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how to find the right slasher mask.

"We went through a ton because, as you said, it's everything. It's got to feel unique, but it's got to feel scary and that there's a thinking behind it," Khan explained."And the thing that I loved was the idea of just a handsome man being terrifying. headtopics.com

In an interview with EW, Khan went a little deeper about the very heartthrobs from the '80s that helped influence the Sweet Sixteen Killer's mask. The mask"had to originate in the '80s, so you have to have that nostalgic vibe, but in our movie people still dress up like the killer in present-day, so I wanted it to feel a little bit relevant," Khan explained."We landed on the idea of a handsome man being terrifying.

Read more:

ComicBook »

A Totally Killer Time With Nahnatchka KhanDirector of the new horror comedy on time travel and more

Totally Killer Soundtrack Guide: Every Song In The Movie & When It PlaysTotally Killer has a killer soundtrack. With more than ten songs, we break down all the songs & when they play throughout the horror/time travel film.

Totally Killer Costume Designer On Revisiting '80s Childhood & Creating An Iconic New Slasher LookTotally Killer costume designer Patti Henderson breaks down her work on the Blumhouse slasher, including trying to create a new iconic killer.

‘Totally Killer’ Ending Explained: Does Jamie Make It Through to the End?This time-traveling slasher is one to remember. But who is the Sweet Sixteen killer of Totally Killer?

Totally Killer: Who Is the Murderer? Director Nahnatchka Khan ExplainsThe filmmaker set a high bar for herself after crafting the memeable Keanu Reeves moment in 'Always Be My Maybe': 'That still from the movie might even be the image on my tombstone.'

GOP appears no closer to picking a new House leaderOn Tuesday evening, two leading contenders for the gavel, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, were scheduled to address colleagues behind closed doors at a candidate fo…