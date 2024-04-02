Totality Ready: US Braces for April 8 Solar Eclipse Frenzy

On April 8, 2024, the United States is preparing for a solar eclipse frenzy. People are getting ready to witness the total solar eclipse, also known as totality, which will be visible in several states. This rare celestial event is expected to attract millions of spectators and astronomers from around the world. The last total solar eclipse visible in the US occurred in 2017, and the upcoming one is generating a lot of excitement.

Experts advise using proper eye protection to safely view the eclipse

