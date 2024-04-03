Head Topics

Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Locations in Ohio

Lorain County is on the centerline, which means it will have a longer totality duration. But totality can be viewed in other places in the state and the country. Ohio is one of multiple states directly within the path of the eclipse. We VERIFY whether this claim is true. Lorain County, Ohio, is not the only place where you can see totality during the solar eclipse. Totality can be seen in other areas in Ohio, as well as in several states across the country. NASA Glenn Research Center Public Engagement Lead Chris Hartenstine confirmed this to VERIFY partner station WKYC. “In Ohio, the path of totality will move from just north of Cincinnati, over Dayton, Springfield and Lima, barely over Toledo and just north of Columbus before crossing directly over Lorain, Akron, and Cleveland,” Hartenstine says

Lorain County , Ohio , is not the only place where you can see totality during the solar eclipse . Totality can be seen in other areas in Ohio , as well as in several states across the country.

