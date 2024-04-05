Total Solar Eclipse to Pass Through Texas and Midwest States

If you live in the US and missed the last total solar eclipse in 2017, good news! You're about to get another chance. There will be a total solar eclipse passing through Texas and the Midwest states on April 8. Remember that in a solar eclipse , the moon's shadow falls on the Earth. If you're in this shadow, it's going to look really weird. But also awesome. Even if you're not in the path of totality, you can still see something. All of the continental states will get at least a partial eclipse .

(Check out the map here at NASA's eclipse page.) And do I need to tell you this? Never look at the sun without special glasses, even when it's mostly blocked by the moon. You may still be able to get some safe solar viewers before the big event. But there's another way to view the solar eclipse without glasses: using a pinhole projector. It's super simple to make and easy to use. All you need is something flat like a piece of cardboard. Then you poke a hole in it with a pi

