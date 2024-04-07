Total Solar Eclipse to Occur on April 8

A total solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, passing over 15 U.S. States, Mexico, and Canada. This occurs when the moon entirely covers the disk of the sun. Partial eclipses also happen at the beginning and ending stages of total and annular eclipse s.

