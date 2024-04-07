Total Solar Eclipse to Darken Skies over United States, Mexico, and Canada

The April 8 total solar eclipse is almost upon us. The event will see the sky over a band of the United States , Mexico , and Canada darken as the moon totally covers the sun along a 115-mile-wide (185 kilometers) and 10,000-mile-long (16,000 km) strip called the path of totality . It will sweep from Texas to Maine, passing over several major cities , including San Antonio, Dallas, Little Rock, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Buffalo.
Eclipses aren't actually that rare, within the buildup to the April 8 event, researchers set about discovering which, if any, cities on Earth experience the most eclipses. The results also add more precision to estimates of eclipse frequency. The study team delved into a staggering 15,000 years' worth of eclipse data. This allowed them to improve on estimates laid out in 1982 by astronomer. 'Retracing the footsteps of the famous astronomer Jean Meeus has been an exciting project — and a surprisingly challenging problem,' Time and Date astronomy team member Frank Tveter said in a statement. The team's results suggest that a random city on Earth would experience a total solar eclipse, on average, around once every 374 years. The same city would experience an annular or 'ring of fire' eclipse around once every 226 years and a partial solar eclipse around every 2.6 years
