Total Solar Eclipse to Darken Skies over United States, Mexico, and Canada

The April 8 total solar eclipse is almost upon us. The event will see the sky over a band of the United States , Mexico , and Canada darken as the moon totally covers the sun along a 115-mile-wide (185 kilometers) and 10,000-mile-long (16,000 km) strip called the path of totality . It will sweep from Texas to Maine, passing over several major cities , including San Antonio, Dallas, Little Rock, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Buffalo.

Eclipses aren't actually that rare, within the buildup to the April 8 event, researchers set about discovering which, if any, cities on Earth experience the most eclipses. The results also add more precision to estimates of eclipse frequency. The study team delved into a staggering 15,000 years' worth of eclipse data. This allowed them to improve on estimates laid out in 1982 by astronomer. 'Retracing the footsteps of the famous astronomer Jean Meeus has been an exciting project — and a surprisingly challenging problem,' Time and Date astronomy team member Frank Tveter said in a statement. The team's results suggest that a random city on Earth would experience a total solar eclipse, on average, around once every 374 years. The same city would experience an annular or 'ring of fire' eclipse around once every 226 years and a partial solar eclipse around every 2.6 years

Total Solar Eclipse United States Mexico Canada Moon Sun Path Of Totality Major Cities Researchers Estimates Eclipse Frequency

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SPACEdotcom / 🏆 92. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the United States, and the United Kingdom Ranked as Top Countries for InvestorsThe Milken Institute, an economic think tank based in California, released its annual Global Opportunity Index report which tracks investor interest in global economies. The U.S. ranked 4 while China ranked 39 — which is pretty high for an emerging economy, Senior Director Maggie Switek said.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

United States vs. Mexico: USMNT and El Tri square off in 2024 Concacaf Nations League FinalThe United States came back to tie the match with seconds left in regulation. USMNT went on to win, 3-1.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Rare Total Solar Eclipse to Cross the United StatesThe first total solar eclipse to cross the United States since 2017 will occur on Monday afternoon. This rare event will only happen again in 2045.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Red states are better for doctors than blue statesDoctors would be wise to consider joining the red migration as Democrats continue to make their own territories uninhabitable.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Elizabeth Shackelford: With Israel, the United States isn’t as weak as it’s actingIsrael has a significant dependence on the United States for its ability to wage war. But you wouldn’t know it by how America is acting.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

The United States cannot afford to be complicit in Gaza’s tragedyHealing the Holy Land is also healing ourselves.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »