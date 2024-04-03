Total Solar Eclipse to Darken Skies Across the U.S.

Just a few days remain before a total solar eclipse darkens skies across the country, captivating millions of spectators from Texas to Maine. The U.S. hasn't seen a solar eclipse spanning from coast to coast in nearly seven years. The rare celestial event will be much bigger and longer than the one from 2017. Those in the path of totality,Even though the eclipse path doesn't cover the entire U.S., all 50 states will still experience a partial solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

You won't want to miss the total solar eclipse as there won't be another coast-to-coast event like this until 2045.The total solar eclipse's path will pass through 15 states — with Tennessee and Michigan just barely part of totality. Roughly 32 million people live inside the path of totality. The major U.S. cities that will have front-row seats to the celestial sensation including Dallas, Little Rock, Arkansas; Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo, New Yor

