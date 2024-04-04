Total Solar Eclipse to Darken Parts of 15 U.S. States on April 8

On Monday, April 8 , a total solar eclipse will plunge parts of 15 U.S. states into sudden darkness as the moon's enormous shadow sweeps across the continent.

Crossing northeast from Mexico to Canada over the course of several hours, the April 8 total solar eclipse will be visible to an estimated 44 million people who live in the path of totality — the path of the moon's shadow, and the only place where the total phase of the eclipse will be visible — while a partial eclipse will be visible across nearly the entire U.S. Here's everything you need to know about solar eclipses, and how to safely view the spectacular celestial event on April 8 safely. What is a total solar eclipse?A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between Earth and the sun. From our perspective, the moon appears to block the sun's entire face, projecting its vast shadow onto our plane

Total Solar Eclipse April 8 U.S. States Darkness Moon's Shadow Celestial Event

