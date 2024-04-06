Total Solar Eclipse to Cross the Lower 48 on Monday

Hold on to your apps and glasses folks, because a total solar eclipse is set to move across the Lower 48 this Monday. On Monday, April 8th, the moon will be the ham in the cosmic sandwich between the Earth and Sun. Earth ’s natural satellite will completely block the sun, causing a rare and historic total eclipse; a feat that hasn’t happened since March 9th, 2016. Chinese writings of the Shang Dynasty, described a solar eclipse as, “Three flames ate the sun, and the big stars were seen.

"For the April 8th eclipse, the path of totality, or the area on earth where the eclipse will be the most visible, will be in North America, spanning from northern Mexico to southeastern Canada. Fortunately, with the help of modern technology, KTVF Channel 11 will livestream Monday's event from start to finish, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for viewers in Alaska to witness and be a part of this great even

