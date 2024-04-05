Total Solar Eclipse to Cross the Country on April 8

Don't miss it: In the afternoon of April 8, a total solar eclipse will travel across the country., with some experts describing the phenomenon as"will begin around 1 p.m. CT. The shadow of the moon will start out moving slow, across Texas, up through Arkansas and then southeastern Missouri,and into Indianapolis. From there, it will travel through Ohio and up to the northeast, with 13 states in total appearing in the eclipse's path of totality.

-- which was also in the eclipse's path of totality in 2017 -- will see the moon will briefly cover the sun entirely. "Even though it's a partial eclipse over Chicago, the skies are still going to get darker, with more than 90% of the sun getting covered," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said."You'll notice the crescent shape of the sun in all of the shadows and through your phone camera lens. It feels ominous but it's a very exciting momen

