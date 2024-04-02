Total Solar Eclipse to be Visible in North America

A total solar eclipse is set to come across a good portion of North America during the afternoon on Monday, the first total solar eclipse to be visible in Canada since 1979, the first in Mexico since 1991 and the first in the United States since 2017.The next time this type of eclipse will be visible in the contiguous United States will be Aug. 23, 2044.

In preparation for this historic event, meteorologist Jonathan Kegges put together a viral video below to get you primed for the eclipse and address the basics of it. The video, which had 1.7 million views at the time this article was published, talks about which cities will be in the path of totality, the timing of the eclipse for various cities, why it’s important to wear glasses during the event, and how you can make your own glasses.Time is ticking to file your taxes! Here are last minute tricks to get you through tax season‘One thing after another:’ Spring area family says they’re being wrongfully evicted off of baseless claim

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Into Totality: Our Complete Guide to the April 8th Total Solar Eclipse Across North AmericaWhat to watch for on April 8th as totality sweeps across the continent.

Source: universetoday - 🏆 297. / 63 Read more »

What to know about total solar eclipse stretching across North America on April 8There will be a total solar eclipse on April 8 that will last for nearly five minutes.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Businesses Prepare for Total Solar Eclipse Event in North AmericaTowns and shop owners have been planning for the eclipse and the anticipated huge crowds. Offerings include eclipse-themed beer and doughnuts and an array of…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Total Solar Eclipse in North America Could Cause Traffic DisruptionsOfficials warn that the upcoming total solar eclipse in North America could lead to standstill road traffic, crowded airspace, and disruptions at airports. The Federal Aviation Administration predicts air traffic delays on April 8, when the eclipse will pass through Mexico to Canada. Authorities urge the public to plan ahead and avoid gridlock on the roads.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Total Solar Eclipse to Darken Skies over North AmericaA total solar eclipse will darken skies over North America on April 8th. The Moon will block the face of the Sun, causing a drop in temperatures and a change in birdsong. Millions of people are expected to travel to witness the spectacle.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Keep an eye on your animals during the solar eclipseA total solar eclipse is coming to North America on April 8.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »