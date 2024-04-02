Total Solar Eclipse Sparks Spending Boom Across the Nation

The total solar eclipse, which will be visible from more than a dozen states, is fueling a small spending boom across the nation. In the snacks department alone, Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Oreo to sell a limited doughnut-cookie creation. Sonic Drive-In is selling a 'Blackout Slush Float.' And Frito-Lay's SunChips has unveiled a new flavor that will only be available during the celestial event's nearly 4 and a half minutes of totality. MoonPie also kicked off a 'Sun vs.

Moon' smackdown-themed campaign as the chocolate snack maker promotes its 'eclipse survival kit,' made up of four mini MoonPies and two pairs of eclipse glasses. Meanwhile, airlines like Southwest and Delta have advertised eclipse-viewing flight paths. And beyond promotions from big-name brands, small businesses along the 115 mile (185 kilometer)-wide prime path are leading the charge to meet the incoming tourist demand

How to get free solar eclipse glasses for April's total solar eclipse

In Photos: 'Worm Moon Lunar Eclipse' Sets Up Total Solar Eclipse

DFW eclipse events guide: Where to watch the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse in North Texas?

Exactly When To See The 'Worm Moon Eclipse' Set Up America's Total Solar Eclipse

'Eclipse chasers' explain what it feels like to experience a total solar eclipse

What It's Like to View a Total Solar Eclipse, According To Eclipse Chasers

