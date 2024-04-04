Total Solar Eclipse of 2024 to Occur in the U.S.

On Monday, a total solar eclipse will occur across large parts of the U.S. , surpassing the significance of the 2017 eclipse. The eclipse will be visible in places like Uvalde, Texas, and will then sweep through Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, and New York state before ending over Maine.

Seattle will also experience a subtle darkening of the skies.

