Total Solar Eclipse Expected to Generate $6 Billion Economic Impact

Cash registers have been lighting up in anticipation of the midday skies going dark next week. Monday’s total solar eclipse is going to have a massive economic impact on the states in the path of totality as locals and tourists alike take in the rare event. Perryman Group, an economic and financial analysis firm in Texas, estimated that the eclipse will spur nearly $1.

6 billion in direct spending and generate an economic impact of about $6 billion when factoring in downstream or multiplier effects. Destination Analysts, a market research firm, said about 12 million people plan to travel to see the eclipse. Miller said Texas alone is expected to get a million visitors. Perryman said Texas, which will be the first state to get the eclipse, could get a $

Solar Eclipse Economic Impact Spending Tourists States

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to get free solar eclipse glasses for April’s total solar eclipseWarby Parker is giving away free solar eclipse glasses ahead of the April eclipse. Here's how to claim a pair.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

In Photos: ‘Worm Moon Lunar Eclipse’ Sets Up Total Solar EclipseI’m the world's only solar eclipse journalist. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024 and When Is The Next Eclipse? A traveler’s guide to total solar eclipses 2024-2034.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

DFW eclipse events guide: Where to watch the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse in North Texas?Celebrity Chef Graham Elliot joins us to show us what makes Le Margot French Restaurant special.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »