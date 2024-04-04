Total Solar Eclipse Expected to Generate $6 Billion Economic Impact

Cash registers have been lighting up in anticipation of the midday skies going dark next week. Monday’s total solar eclipse is going to have a massive economic impact on the states in the path of totality as locals and tourists alike take in the rare event. Perryman Group, an economic and financial analysis firm in Texas, estimated that the eclipse will spur nearly $1.
6 billion in direct spending and generate an economic impact of about $6 billion when factoring in downstream or multiplier effects. Destination Analysts, a market research firm, said about 12 million people plan to travel to see the eclipse. Miller said Texas alone is expected to get a million visitors. Perryman said Texas, which will be the first state to get the eclipse, could get a $
