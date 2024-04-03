Total Solar Eclipse Expected Across North America

A total solar eclipse is expected across North America on Monday, April 8. Excitement across the state is building, which could lead to distractions for motorists. In some areas, the sky will darken as if it's dawn or dusk. The duration of totality will be up to four minutes and 27 seconds in some locations, almost double that of 2017's eclipse. 1. Do not watch the solar eclipse while driving. Instead, find a safe place to park to safely observe the eclipse.

If you do park to view the eclipse, NASA warns that you should not look at the sun without proper eye protection. The safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers. Do not drive with eclipse glasses on. 2. Drive safely. Eagerness to view the eclipse is not an acceptable reason to drive aggressively or while distracted. Do not attempt to take pictures or video of the eclipse while driving. 3. Drive with your headlights on

